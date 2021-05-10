‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Star Samira Wiley And Wife Lauren Morelli Announce The Arrival Of Their First Child Together

The Handmaid’s Tale star Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli welcomed their first child together. Wiley announced early Monday (May 10) on Instagram that the pair privately had their first born a few weeks ago, according to WEIS Radio.
“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child,” Wiley captioned the post of their newborn holding onto both her mothers’ fingers. “Our gorgeous daughter, George.”
The actress continued, “Welcome to the world, baby girl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s Day two ladies could ask for.”
Morelli, a screenwriter who met and fell in love with her now wife on the set of Orange Is the New Black, also celebrated their daughter’s arrival in a separate Instagram announcement on Monday.
“4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything,” Morelli wrote. “We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21.”
Photo credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic
