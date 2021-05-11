Joseline Hernandez Responds To Backlash After She Snapped At Dancer For Coughing

Joseline's Cabaret Atlanta, starring reality TV star Joseline Hernandez, is currently streaming on the Zeus Network and has received some criticism on social media after the reality star snapped on a dancer who had a coughing fit.

A clip has received over one million views of Hernandez getting aggressive with a dancer named “Aqua” for the unfortunate situation.

“Who you coughing at?” Hernandez snapped.

During a confessional, Joseline continued, “When I was talking she started coughing. B**ch, like I’m some kind of germ! B**ch, I know you not coughing at me, hoe.”

She also added, “You can’t be coughing at me disrespectful a** b*&ch! Homeless a** hoe!”

RELATED: Joseline Hernandez Breaks Down After Devastating Custody News

The Shade Room posted the video with a user who wrote the caption, “What’s even the point of this show??? What is Joseline ‘teaching’ them?”

Hernandez responded in the comments of The Shade Room post by writing, “Listen y’all don’t understand. I lived in the house with these ladies and they tried it every night for 3 weeks. I know her and her moves and y’all don’t. I really felt and still feel like she tried it like I was a germ. She said she choked so I backed up.”

See below: