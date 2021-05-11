'My Wife And Kids' Star Parker McKenna Posey And Partner Jay Jay Wilson Welcome Their First Child

Parker McKenna Posey announced Sunday that she welcomed a baby girl and celebrated her first Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Posey posted a video introducing herself as "Harley's Mom" and captioned the post, "My biggest blessing thus far!! I love being your Mommy."

"I didn't know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure. Anytime I had doubts or uncertainties, feeling you growing inside reminded me God chose me to be your Mommy," Posey said in the video to her daughter.

"Thank you for making me your mommy," Posey said as she ended the video.