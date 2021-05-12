Joe Budden Fires Longtime Co-Host Rory During Episode And Confirms Podcast Is Officially Over

Written by Paul Meara

The Joe Budden Podcast will no longer feature co-hosts Rory and Mal, according to the show’s creator. During the latest episode of the show, Budden called out Rory, who presumably wasn’t present for the recording, and labeled him “entitled.” “We’re gonna do this since Rory feels like he has so many options here, somehow he still feels like he’s running the show [and] he still feels like he has choices and options, he feels like he’s entitled to more,” Budden said. “Rory, you are in breach of your contract. And from this point forward, you are fired and you are not welcome back.”

Joe Budden Violating Rory and Mal and then Firing Rory 😳😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9skG6MiLFt — Snoop $DOGE 🐶(DoOnlyGoodEveryday) (@TheDarknessDev) May 12, 2021

Rumors have been swirling for weeks over issues unfolding behind-the-scenes that were both personal and business in nature. The podcast had already gone on hiatus, leaving fans to question what was going on between Budden, Rory, and Mal, but reconvened for episode 436, published on May 1. RELATED: Joe Budden Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 Budden also complained that Rory and Mal did not bring deals in for the podcast and criticized them for allegedly having their representatives request to review documents related to the show.

About 22 minutes into the most recent podcast uploaded this morning (May 12), which has subsequently been deleted, Budden referred to the previous podcast in which Rory and Mal returned to the show after a break. He says the episode was important because he had a “six-week window” to speak to the audience and he felt it was “important” for Rory and Mal to have a chance to say what they wanted to say. At the 1 hour and 27 minute mark, Budden spoke on how important chemistry is in his work. “That’s the stuff that I be trying to explain to the suits. … The creatives understand chemistry,” he said. “I wanted to say to them, ‘Yo, dawg, I don’t know what’s going on right now but the chemistry ain’t there.’” Since the callout in the latest episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Rory and Mal have not yet responded, however Joe has made his thoughts public via Twitter, where has has confirmed the show was “100000%” over and tweeted, “Helluva run!! God bless.”

See what else Joe Budden said via Twitter below.