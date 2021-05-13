‘Red Table Talk’: A Real-Deal Discussion On The Invisibility Of Black Woman

On April 20, news broke of a police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Kiah Bryant in Columbus, Ohio who called the police for help after getting into a physical altercation with someone that lived in her foster home.

Bryant had a knife, but her aunt Hazel Bryant claims she dropped it before being shot multiple times by an officer. Once more details were released, the public has since debated if the shooting was justified, unaware of the challenges Bryant has had to face while living in the foster care system.

Just over a year ago in March 2020, Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by Louisville police officers who invaded the home she shared with her boyfriend. For months, the public was unaware of her death until her name began circling around social media under the hashtags #SayHerName and #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor.

