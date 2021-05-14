Gary Owen’s Estranged Wife Files Request For Monthly Spousal Support

Gary Owen and Kenya Duke split in March after 18 years of marriage. Now, Duke is asking her soon-to-be ex -husband to pay $44,000 in spousal support.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, she is asking for $44,000 a month because “it's the amount Gary would normally deposit in her account to pay credit cards and finance her personal spending.”

Duke also claims she didn’t pursue her own career to support Owen who is known for his stand up comedy and films like Ride Along, Think Like A Man and Daddy Day Care.

TMZ also reports that Duke alleges their monthly income is between $200,000 and $400,000 and “never dipped below $100k, even during the pandemic.”

Additionally she claimed “it's not uncommon” for Owen to have $300,000 to $600,000 uncashed checks from his stand-up shows.

According to TMZ, Duke filed divorce documents on Friday (March 19) in Los Angeles County Supreme Court. There’s no clear indication of why the 46-year-old filed for divorce from Owen, 46. The couple has three adult children.