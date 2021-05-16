DJ Envy And Wife Are Expecting Their Sixth Child

DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey will be parents for the sixth time.

On May 13, The Breakfast Club co-host celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram and broke the news about a baby on the way.

The 43-year-old wrote, “What do I get my wife who has everything for our anniversary? A BABY!!!!! #TheCaseyCrew6 #pulloutgameweak #supersperm #babyshowereveryyear #TheCaseyCrew20.”

See the post below: