DJ Envy And Wife Are Expecting Their Sixth Child

‘The Breakfast Club’ co-host posted the news on social media.

Published 20 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey will be parents for the sixth time. 

On May 13, The Breakfast Club co-host celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary on Instagram and broke the news about a baby on the way. 

The 43-year-old wrote, “What do I get my wife who has everything for our anniversary? A BABY!!!!! #TheCaseyCrew6 #pulloutgameweak #supersperm #babyshowereveryyear #TheCaseyCrew20.”

See the post below:

Congrats to the happy couple!

