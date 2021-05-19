Lil Jon To Star In His Own Home Renovation Show

Turn down for… home improvement?

That’s right, Lil Jon is slated to star in his own property renovation show on HGTV. According to Page Six, the program will be called Lil Jon Wants To Do What? and will follow the Atlanta-based rapper as he “offers skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute.”

Slated to air this summer, the show includes Jon’s ideas, including gutting a basement to add a “fully decked-out speakeasy.”

“His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality,” said HGTV in a statement.

Mega Dens’ Anitra Mecadon will co-star with Lil Jon for the show, which is reportedly being shot this month around Atlanta. The 50-year-old said in a statement: “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.”