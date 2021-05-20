See What Tamar Braxton Said To Tamera Mowry-Housley In This Sweet Instagram Exchange

The Real former co-hosts Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley briefly connected on social media.

On Thursday (May 13), Adrienne Houghton, formerly Adrienne Bailon, shared a sweet Instagram reel of her and Mowry-Housley reuniting for the first time in person. And while fans gushed over the video, they also noticed that Braxton left a touching comment on the post, a broken heart emoji, a teary-eyed emoji, and a red heart emoji.

Mowry-Housley soon replied to the comment saying, “hi Tay Tay!!!! I miss youuuuu"” with a sad face emoji. Braxton wrote back, “I miss you too…& so much.”

In case you missed it, Tamar Braxton was one of the original co-hosts of the talk show The Real with Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Houghton, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love. But Braxton's exit from the show came in 2016 after she was fired from the show after she and the other co-hosts allegedly had a falling out, ET Online reports.

In an interview with The View in 2018, The Braxton Family Values star said that she never got any details on why she was asked to leave the daytime talk show.

Mowry-Housley left The Real in July 2020.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever,” she said in an Instagram post. “I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”