‘How High 3’ To Be First Film From Method Man’s Production Company

Method Man has officially started his own production company and his first project will be comedy sequel How High 3.

Variety exclusively reports Six AM, An Entertainment Co. was created with his manager Shauna Garr. The outlet reports Six AM “”will aim to produce a diverse range of content for untold points of view for audiences of all ages.”

How High 3, which was recently sold to Universal 1440, will be first on their list of content and will reunite him with longtime collaborator Redman.

Garr produced the How High film franchise. She also produces Method Man’s podcast series for Marvel, Marvel/Method, which premiered exclusively on the SiriusXM App in November of 2020.

The How High series has a lucrative branding venture for Method Man and Redman, since their first collaboration in 1995 on the classic song “How High. The aptly titled How High movie was released in 2001, How High 2 dropped in 2019. Their Verzuz battle was on April 20, widely regarded as a marijuana movement holiday.