Michelle Williams Opens Up About Her Mental Health Journey

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams is opening up about her own mental health journey after being diagnosed with depression.

Speaking with Good Morning America on Thursday (May 20) the 41-year-old singer talked about her new book Checking In and how she endured living with depression until she received an official diagnosis of depression in her 30s.

“I found help when my responses — just the anger and the irritability and the bitterness — was just out of character for me,” Williams said.

Wanting to help others in their own journey as they navigate with their own mental health battles, Williams hopes that she can help to “silence the shame and amplify one’s courage.”

“I need help are the strongest words a person can say,” she says.

In 2018, Williams announced on her Instagram that she decided to turn to health care professionals for help after not being in the healthiest frame of mind.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” the "Say Yes" singer wrote on IG. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”