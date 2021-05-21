WATCH: Official Trailer For The Aretha Franklin Biopic ‘Respect’ Will Blow You Away

The official trailer for Respect, the biopic for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is finally here!

Starring actress and singer Jennifer Hudson, the MGM Pictures film heads to theaters on Aug. 13. The film follows Franklin's rise to fame from singing in her church choir at her father's church as a little girl to her phenomenal rise to international superstardom, according to Deadline.

Hudson is also the film's executive producer alongside director Liesl Tommy, who will make her feature film debut with Respect. In 2016, Tommy was the first Black woman to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Direction of Play for Eclipsed.

RELATED: Jennifer Hudson On Starring As Aretha Franklin In Biopic ‘Respect’

Respect also stars Forest Whitaker as C.L. Franklin, Marlon Wayans as Ted White, Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington, other actors include: Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess as Reverend Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, and Tate Donovan as John Hammond.

Watch the official trailer for Respect below: