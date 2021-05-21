Tamron Hall Reveals A Time When Al Roker Helped Her And Her Son

Tamron Hall knows that she can call on her former Today co-host Al Roker when she needs a helping hand.

As a special guest on the Tamron Hall Show, Roker reunited with Hall on TV for the first time in four years on her Friday (May 21) episode. And the 50-year-old revealed a time when Roker, 66, was there for her and her 2-year-old son, Moses, who needed emergency surgery.

“My son Moses had surgery a couple months ago, and I was in a panic. I didn't know what to do,” the first-time mom shared. “I call Al Roker and I said, 'Al, I need your help.' Within seconds, I met the doctor, I'm in the surgery center, and everything worked out just beyond what I could've expected.”

Continuing to say that “This is what this man brings to my life!”

In April 2021, Hall uploaded a photo on Instagram explaining to her followers that her son had an hour-long surgery but did not give any additional details.