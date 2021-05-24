Jena Frumes Responds At Naysayers Body Shaming Her After Giving Birth

Jena Frumes is putting a stop to anyone who is trying to body shame her.

The influencer and model welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Jason Derulo on May 8 and recently posted a short video on her Instagram story to address all negative comments she has received about her post-baby body.

Frumes video featured her pointing out comments she has gotten, according to E! Online.

“My ‘photoshopped calf muscles'…IDK why they're so big, they just are, trust me, I do not need them photoshop them bigger,” she said in the post with a crying face emoji. “I’ll never understand y’all tryna tear down people but anyways…”

RELATED: Whoa, Mama!: Jena Frumes Gave Birth 2-Weeks Ago And Her Snapback Body Is Seriously Dropping Jaws

Another photo showed the 27-year-old on the scale who shared her current weight to be 121 pounds.

Derulo, 31, shared a first glimpse of his son on IG.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” Derulo captioned his IG video that showed a glimpse of the moments leading up to the birth of his son and afterward. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”