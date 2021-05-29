Porsha Williams Gets Tattoo Honoring Her Fiancé Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams believes that her relationship with her fiancé Simon Guobadia is permanent, so she decided to honor him in a way that reflects her happily ever after.

Appearing on FOX’s Dish Nation, the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed she got a neck tattoo of her soon-to-be-husband’s middle name.

"I got a tattoo. I think it's a great way to show when you love someone," she said. "I got my fiancé's middle name tattooed on my neck.” Co-host Sherri Shepherd then asked what the reasoning was behind getting it in that specific spot.

RELATED: RHOA’s Porsha Williams Confirms Romance With Simon Guobadia

"Right here, it don't hurt," Williams responded. "I don't like no pain. Right here it doesn't hurt and, you know, I think that's cute."

The revelation came as Williams discussed how Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris all got matching tattoos.

Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Guobadia on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing each other. Simon is the estranged husband of Williams’ RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.

Watch the full interview segment below.