Blair Underwood And Wife Desiree DaCosta Splitting After 27 Years Of Marriage

Actor Blair Underwood announced Sunday (May 30) on social media that he and his wife, Desiree DaCosta, are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage.

“It has truly been a beautiful journey,” Underwood said.

“We continue to be awed and humbled by the blessing of parenting. We have always put their best interests first and will continue to do so,” he said, adding that they will be “the best of friends” as they co-parent their children. The couple has three children together.

They also asked for privacy as they go their separate ways.