LeBron James Celebrates Son Bryce’s Middle School Graduation

LeBron James’ youngest son is headed to high school and he is one proud father!

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (May 29) the NBA superstar gave a special shout-out to his son Bryce for completing middle school.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle school” he captioned the post with a photo of his son and his wife Savannah James on the football field of Sierra Canyon. “HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the top. #JamesGang”

