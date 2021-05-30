Trending:

LeBron James Celebrates Son Bryce’s Middle School Graduation

“HS up next! Proud of you kid!”

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James’ youngest son is headed to high school and he is one proud father!

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday (May 29) the NBA superstar gave a special shout-out to his son Bryce for completing middle school. 

“CONGRATULATIONS to my guy Bryce Maximus on graduating middle school” he captioned the post with a photo of his son and his wife Savannah James on the football field of Sierra Canyon. “HS up next! Proud of you kid! Keep going to the top. #JamesGang”

Bryce James is the middle child of the James crew, LeBron and Savannah James are also parents to LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. and daughter Zhuri Nova.

