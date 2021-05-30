Trending:

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s 14th Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 07: (L-R) Dwyane Wade, Zaya Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the Better Brothers Los Angeles 6th annual Truth Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

See who else wished the teenager a happy birthday!

Published 19 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade

Celebrating her 14th birthday on Saturday (May 29) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade celebrated their teenager on her special day.  In an Instagram post, Union posted a photo of Zaya posing in a colorful striped cut-out sweater. 

“Happy Birthday @zayawade...14!!!! We [love] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [love],” she captioned the post.  

Zaya’s younger sister Kaavia James also shared a photo slide show of her and big sister to wish her a happy birthday. 

“Whatchu got juices & berries in there? [Love you] Zaya Wade & your hair. Happy Birthday!!!”

Zaya’s older brother, Zaire Wade, shared a tribute birthday post for his little sister on his Instagram page noting that he will always be there to love and protect her through thick and thin.

“You got a brother in me 5L no matter what and Ima make sure as you get older you understand that… I love you kid, happy g day Zaya Wade. Continue to inspire & preserve thru all! We got your back on this side Zaya."

(Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images)

