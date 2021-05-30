Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Celebrate Daughter Zaya’s 14th Birthday

Happy birthday, Zaya Wade!

Celebrating her 14th birthday on Saturday (May 29) Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade celebrated their teenager on her special day. In an Instagram post, Union posted a photo of Zaya posing in a colorful striped cut-out sweater.

“Happy Birthday @zayawade...14!!!! We [love] you so much and we are so proud of you! Keep shining my [love],” she captioned the post.

