Yvette Nicole Brown’s Mother Passes Away

Yvette Nicole Brown's mother passed away on the morning of May 30. The actress is honoring her on social media.

"She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder," Brown wrote about her mother, Fran.

The 49-year-old also added, “If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag. Thru the years I’ve shared things she’s said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran’s I discovered too!”

