Yvette Nicole Brown’s Mother Passes Away

Yvette Nicole Brown's mother passed away on the morning of May 30. The actress is honoring her on social media.
"She was magic. #RIP my tiny wonder," Brown wrote about her mother, Fran.
The 49-year-old also added, “If you want a glimpse of my mom search the #MamaFran hashtag. Thru the years I’ve shared things she’s said and done that were insightful or hysterical. She was truly one of a kind. And shout out to the other #MamaFran’s I discovered too!”
Brown also wrote on Instagram, “I am devastated. I don’t have the words. Thankfully, my big brother does. I didn’t share what my family was dealing with because it was too big. It still is—especially dealing with it so far away from home. I’m still processing how and why this had to happen now like this. I may never understand. But I trust His Will. That’s all I know to do. Thank you for all the prayers. Sadly, God had other plans.”
The post closed with, “I love you, my sweet mama.”
The cause of death is not public at this time.
