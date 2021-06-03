Niecy Nash Celebrates Her First Pride Month With Wife Jessica Betts

Celebrating her first Pride Month, actress Niecy Nash couldn’t help but to get a little emotional.
Posting a heartfelt Tik Tok video, Nash was seen crying tears of joy while hugging her wife, Jessica Betts.“Wishing the greatest love of my life a happy Pride Month,” Nash says in the video, adding “These are definitely tears of joy.”
Nash also kicked off the month on June 1 with a photo from her wedding ceremony with Betts. The couple tied the knot last fall.
RELATED: Niecy Nash Talks Sexuality And Being Part Of The Church In Exclusive ‘Red Table Talk’ Clip
“Happy #pridemonth we feel the love and we are sending it right back! #ILoveItHere.”
In a separate post, Nash rocked a crocheted rainbow bikini, smiling from ear to ear.
“Stepping into my first #pridemonth like...❤️🧡💛💚💙 I’m accepting invitations, gifts, & welcome packets! I’m nominating [Colman Domingo], [Ryan Murphy], [Laverne Cox] as my honorary Pride Fairy Godparents to show me the ropes! And [Jessica Betts] to be my guide.”
(Photo: The 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards/Getty Images for GLAAD)
COMMENTS