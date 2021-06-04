‘X-Men’ Star Alexandra Shipp Comes Out In Powerful Instagram Post

Alexandra Shipp, who is known for films including X-Men: Apocalypse and Love, Simon, has opened up about her sexual orientation.

The 29-year-old actress wrote in an emotional Instagram post on June 2, “I didn’t come out until I was 28. Though I don’t believe in regrets, this would definitely be #1 for myself. I denied denied denied. I struggled with not only my sexuality, but my femininity. I was scared it was too late. I was scared I wasn’t going to be able to get work.”



She continued, “I was scared no one would ever love me. Scared. Scared. Scared. It’s exhausting being scared all the time. It’s exhausting chasing other people’s ideas and opinions of who you should be. Today I’m happy in ways I don’t think my kid self could imagine. I get to be exactly who I want to be EVERY F***ING DAY and it feels incredible!”

She also offered inspirational words for those who may be enduring similar struggles, “It’s never too late to be you. If I don’t work because of a flawed, racist and homophobic system, then it was never the right thing for me… I’m not denying anything anymore. I’m not scared anymore. I have #pride in who I am and what I’m doing on this planet. I am myself and I love LOVE. Sure, we get a month. But for the past 3 years and for the rest of my life, I’ll be celebrating every day. Because I choose [sic] me.”

Shipp did not say how she identifies.

The actress’s career in Hollywood spans more than a decade. She previously starred in Lifetime’s highly rated TV biopic Aaliyah, VH1’s Drumline and the N.W.A. feature film biopic, Straight Outta Compton.

See her Instagram post below: