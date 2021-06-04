Phaedra Parks Asks For Help After Men Break Into Her Car And Steal ‘Sentimental Items’

Phaedra Parks is asking the public for help after saying two men broke into her car.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted an Instagram photo of herself standing next to her car with a broken window. "They jumped through the passenger window and broke my glove compartment, which was empty, and he took the gold glitter backpack @porsha4real gave to me for my birthday, which had my Canon camera in it with my sons recent graduation pictures on the memory card,” she captioned the picture.

RELATED: Cynthia Bailey On COVID-19 Wedding Details

Parks continued, "You can’t see in my car I have 360 limo tint, the items they took are sentimental to me if you have any info please DM me.”

She also revealed it was two guys who committed the robbery, which happened at 7:02 p.m. in the Miami Circle area of Atlanta, Georgia.

See the post below: