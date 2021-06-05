Katt Williams Defends So-Called ‘Cancel Culture’

Katt Williams is providing his two cents on so-called “cancel culture.”

On the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, the famed comedian was asked about heightened sensitivity in comedy and its effects on those in the business. He responded by comparing boundaries in comedy to physical ones in basketball on the court and speed limits when driving.

“Nobody likes the out of bounds, but the out of bounds gotta be there or you’ll run up in the stands,” Williams said. “Some of these things are for the benefit of everything. Nobody likes the speed limit but it’s necessary. Nobody likes the shoulder of the road but it’s there for a reason. My point is, people weren’t all that extremely funny when they could say whatever they wanted to say.”

RELATED: Katt Williams Talks Trump, Voting And Black Lives Matter In New Stand-Up

Continuing his point, Williams said “cancel culture” does not exist and that heightened sensitivity has been pushed by “people without a voice being trashed” by others like they “didn’t matter.”

“Cancellation doesn’t have its own culture,” he said. “That was people of color. That was us policing our own culture. That was people without a voice being trashed by people just because they had a bigger name than them and more money than them and a better office than them, they could sweep them up under the rug like they didn’t matter. I don’t know what people we think got canceled that we wish we had back.”

Additionally, Williams shared that being a comedian means entertaining everyone, and that your words can interfere with that.

“If all that’s gonna happen is we have to be more sensitive in the way that we talk, isn’t that what we want anyway? I’m saying, your job as a comedian is to please the most amount of people with your art,” Williams said. “If you want to offend somebody, nobody took those words away from you. ‘Dirty b***h’ ain’t been taken away, you can say that. But don’t call somebody this word when you know this effects all of these people.”

Watch the full interview below.