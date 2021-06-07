‘How To Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Childbirth Body

How To Get Away With Murder actress Aja Naomi King has officially entered motherhood.

The 36-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday (June 6) to share with her fans that she had given birth to her first child while celebrating her post-childbirth body in her backyard.

“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” she wrote in her caption. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!”