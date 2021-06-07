‘How To Get Away With Murder’s Aja Naomi King Proudly Shows Off Her Post-Childbirth Body

How To Get Away With Murder actress Aja Naomi King has officially entered motherhood.
The 36-year-old took to her Instagram on Sunday (June 6) to share with her fans that she had given birth to her first child while celebrating her post-childbirth body in her backyard.
“No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture. This is the After,” she wrote in her caption. “After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind. This Gorgeous Body!”
King continued to say that her post was meant to honor herself and her body for “Doing the D**n Thing.”
“No makeup, no editing, no filters,” she continued. “Just Me…a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!”
In March of this year, King announced that she was pregnant again after previously revealing that she had suffered two miscarriages.
“I really can’t begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family. With that I also want to express that this beautiful journey has not been devoid of heartbreak,” she wrote. “This is my beautiful little rainbow baby.”
King has not yet revealed the gender or the name of her bundle of joy.
