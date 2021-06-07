Watch: Chris Brown Plays One-On-One Basketball With Daughter Royalty

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty celebrated her 7th birthday on May 27. Breezy threw her an epic party but the doting dad doesn’t stop there. He was recently caught on camera playing one-on-one basketball with Royalty and it’s absolutely adorable.

Joyce Hawkins, Chris Brown’s mother, posted a video of the singer and his daughter playing some b-ball. The proud grandma included the caption, “HOW ROYALTY TRYING TO PLAY ONE ON ONE WITH DAD!!!”

RELATED: 25 of the Best Chris Brown Moments

Watch below: