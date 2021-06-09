Kerry Washington And Lena Waithe Will Be Honored At The 2021 Gracie Awards

At the 46th Annual Gracie Awards, actress Kerry Washington and screenwriter-producer Lena Waithe are among a list of women who will be honored by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony will take place on Sept. 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles. The Gracie Awards recognizes women in TV, radio, and digital media and highlights entertainment and news programs created by women.

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said Becky Brooks, President of the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

CBS This Morning’s “Breonna Taylor: Her Life, Death and Legacy” and ABC’s black-ish, will also be recognized.

