RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Allegedly Cheated On Her Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia

News about Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia is bubbling after an alleged former lover is speaking out about how she cheated on her now estranged husband, Simon.

According to Page Six, celebrity assistant London Gillespie allegedly had a romantic relationship with the reality star. In an interview with the outlet, he stated that he met Guobadia in 2018 at an Atlanta hookah bar just a year before her wedding to Simon.

Page Six notes that Gillespie met Guobadia when he was 21, and she was 29.

“We had a strong connection from the jump, that’s why I really stuck with it,” he said, revealing that the pair also got engaged.

RELATED: RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out About Estranged Husband’s Engagement To Porsha Williams

“I didn’t know that Simon was in the picture until later on down the line when we already were dating,” Gillespie said.

According to Gillespie, Simon Guobadia soon allegedly hired a private investigator.