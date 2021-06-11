RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Allegedly Cheated On Her Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia

News about Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia is bubbling after an alleged former lover is speaking out about how she cheated on her now estranged husband, Simon.
According to Page Six, celebrity assistant London Gillespie allegedly had a romantic relationship with the reality star. In an interview with the outlet, he stated that he met Guobadia in 2018 at an Atlanta hookah bar just a year before her wedding to Simon.
Page Six notes that Gillespie met Guobadia when he was 21, and she was 29.
“We had a strong connection from the jump, that’s why I really stuck with it,” he said, revealing that the pair also got engaged.
“I didn’t know that Simon was in the picture until later on down the line when we already were dating,” Gillespie said.
According to Gillespie, Simon Guobadia soon allegedly hired a private investigator.
“I was notified [of the investigator] in the end of 2018, beginning of 2019,” he said. “I don’t know when the private investigator ever stopped … He had somebody notify us that basically I was being watched.”
The reported engagement between Gillespie and the RHOA cast member was called off soon after.
On Monday (May 10), Simon Guobadia announced he proposed to Falynn’s RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he and Falynn have not yet finalized their divorce but the pair did reach a settlement in April.
"I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support," Falynn said in a statement to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you."
Simon, 56, and Falynn, 31, tied the knot in June 2019. On April 22, via their respective social media accounts, they announced their split.
Falynn took to her Instagram account on Thursday (June 3) to post a preview of a Youtube exclusive interview where she sits down to air out the details of her and Simon’s split. She’ll also reveal whether she’s actually friends with Williams.
“Simon doesn’t get caught unless Simon wants to be caught,” Falynn also remarks in the preview, referring to his sudden relationship with Porsha.
