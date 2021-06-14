‘Love & Hip Hop’s Mimi Faust Shares Details On Ty Young Split

Love & Hip Hop stars Mimi Faust and Tamera “Ty” Young called off their engagement last year, and now Faust is opening up on what happened.

Appearing as a guest on Get Into It With Tami Roman, Faust shared that turning point was the engagement because it wasn’t something she wanted.

“I had expressed this to Ty, but Ty is a born athlete, she’s a natural-born winner, she’s just used to getting what she wants,” Faust said. “And so that is what she wanted and she pressed forward with what she wanted, regardless of anybody else saying how they felt about it.”

BET previously reported that Faust had been dating the former WNBA player since 2016 after she found herself in two rocky relationships. One with Nikko London and a reported love triangle with Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez. After dating for four years before becoming engaged in summer 2020, the couple called it quits less than a year later.

She also said that she and her ex-fiancée are currently not on speaking terms right now. But when asked if she thinks that the couple will get back together, she said, “You know, life is funny. Life is weird. Life is strange.”

Watch the episode below: