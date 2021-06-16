WATCH: Kaavia James Reacts To A Tupac Shirt She Received As A Gift

Late rapper Tupac Shakur would have celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (June 16) and Kaavia James, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, received a special gift that commemorates him.

On Saturday (June 12) the L.A.’s Finest actress shared a video on Kaavia’s Instagram page showing the 2-year-old reacting to a Tupac shirt she was gifted.

“Pac in a box,” the caption of the post read. “It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall got?”

RELATED: A Tupac Movie Depicting His Escape To New Mexico Is In The Works