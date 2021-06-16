WATCH: Kaavia James Reacts To A Tupac Shirt She Received As A Gift

Late rapper Tupac Shakur would have celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday (June 16) and Kaavia James, daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, received a special gift that commemorates him.
On Saturday (June 12) the L.A.’s Finest actress shared a video on Kaavia’s Instagram page showing the 2-year-old reacting to a Tupac shirt she was gifted.
“Pac in a box,” the caption of the post read. “It is not my birthday but 90s West coast hip hop is a gift. #CaliforniaLove #ShadyBaby East coast vs West coast vs the South... who yall got?”
After the unboxing, Kaavia quickly changed the subject and requested a bite to eat.
“I wanna eat cereal,” she said.
Union, a fan of the California rapper who has been photographed wearing his apparel, revealed in an interview with xoNecole, that while she was a senior at UCLA, she wanted "nothing more than to be cast in the 2Pac "California Love" music video
“I stood in line with girls I knew from USC, UCLA, Long Beach State —educated, Christian girls, we all waited in line, for our chance to dance in front of 2Pac and 25 of his closest friends,” she said.
On Sept. 13, 1996, Pac died six days after he was shot four times in the chest at a stoplight in Las Vegas. He was 25.
