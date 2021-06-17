Pharrell Williams Shows Off Infinity-Stone Inspired Grills

Pharrell Williams has a new set of grills that have his fans thinking of superpowers.

The 48-year-old shared an Instagram where he’s wearing grills made of diamonds and rare gems along with matching necklaces. The multi-colored grills have fans making comparisons to Thanos’ Infinity Stones from the "Avengers" movies.

Williams commissioned Gabby Elan Jewelry, a father-son duo who have also made pieces for A$AP Rocky, Lebron James, and Kim Kardashian for the grills. Jewelry company Jacob & Co. made the matching necklaces.

Gabby Elan Jewelry also shared the grills on Instagram, with a caption saying that the 22-karat-gold grills contain rose-cut rubies, sapphires, emeralds, and white and yellow diamonds. The caption also says Williams is “once again setting the bar higher for fashion.”

Multiple fans commented on Williams’ Instagram post, saying that the grills reminded them of the Infinity Stones, with one writing, “He is literally wearing multiple INFINITY GAUNTLETS.”

In an interview with Page Six, jeweler Elan Pinhasov-Malaev said that the gems also reminded him of the stones. He said, “I was looking at all of the gems in a bag and started laughing, like, this is Thanos in a grill!”

Pinhasov-Malaev also spoke on the four-month process of making the grills for Williams. “There was a lot of trial and error to get this perfect,” he said. “I went knocking on about 30 doors trying to find some of these stones.”

He continued, “Pharrell is on a level of his own — he’s innovative. He doesn’t like anything that’s been seen before. Whatever comes into his head, that vision, he wants it perfect.”

According to Page Six, the rare gems included in the grills cost $100,000 and took two months to source.