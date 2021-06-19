Vanessa And Natalia Bryant Steal The Show At ‘F9’ World Premiere

As the country emerges from quarantine, red carpet premieres are back and celebrities are looking to slay some ‘fits.

That’s exactly what Vanessa and Natalia Bryant did when they walked the carpet for the premiere of F9. Glammed up, the mother-daughter pair stepped out in style with Vanessa wearing a light yellow dress and Natalia sporting a red blazer and pants.

