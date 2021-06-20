‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Harris Shows Off Son’s First Modeling Photo

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecess Harris posted a modeling photo of his 15-year-old son Mendeecees Harris Jr. on Instagram Friday (June 18) and asked fans to share their thoughts.
In the photo, Mendeecees looks poised and confident, as he sports an all-white suite. He’s clearly ready to walk the modeling runway.
“@lilmendc working so do y’all think he got what it takes to be a model?!! And best believe he’s reading every comment, so be nice,” Harris wrote.
Fans gave Mendeecees a collective thumbs-up. “Yes he will be successful. Go for it!” one fan wrote.
“Hands down he has what it takes . Especially, with the HARRIS power team behind him,” another comment said.
Others noticed how much he’s grown up: “Omg I remember him so little he all grown & handsome.”
Harris served four years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring and was released in 2020. During his incarceration, he shared images of his children on social media and apparently tried to stay connected.
“Happy Birthday to my first born! You make everyday away easier because I know I have so much to accomplish with you when I get back,” an October 2018 post stated.
“It’s almost time son. The count down begins! I’m so proud of you. Youre 13 now!!! I remember the day you were born like yesterday. Can’t wait to spend the rest of your teenage years with you! I love you so much see you soon!” the post continued.
