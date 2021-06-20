‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Mendeecees Harris Shows Off Son’s First Modeling Photo

Love & Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecess Harris posted a modeling photo of his 15-year-old son Mendeecees Harris Jr. on Instagram Friday (June 18) and asked fans to share their thoughts.

In the photo, Mendeecees looks poised and confident, as he sports an all-white suite. He’s clearly ready to walk the modeling runway.

“@lilmendc working so do y’all think he got what it takes to be a model?!! And best believe he’s reading every comment, so be nice,” Harris wrote.