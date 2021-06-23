Fantasia Barrino Brings Home Daughter Keziah, One Month After Birth

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino has finally brought her baby girl home!

According to People, Keziah had spent nearly one month in the hospital after her birth. She was born on May 23 and had been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) since then.

The singer and her husband Kendall Taylor shared the news that their daughter had made it home on their social media pages.

“Welcome Home,” Barrino captioned her post with a photo of her daughter.