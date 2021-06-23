Fantasia Barrino Brings Home Daughter Keziah, One Month After Birth

American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino has finally brought her baby girl home!
According to People, Keziah had spent nearly one month in the hospital after her birth. She was born on May 23 and had been in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) since then.
The singer and her husband Kendall Taylor shared the news that their daughter had made it home on their social media pages.
“Welcome Home,” Barrino captioned her post with a photo of her daughter.
“Welcome Home Baby Girl,” Taylor echoed, showing a photo of a pink and silver yard card placed in the couple’s front yard.
Just days after announcing her daughter was born, Barrino shared another Instagram post that her daughter was delivered earlier than expected.
“The Wife of A King, the Mother of Two Kings and Two Queens. With it all comes A Fight and Strength like No Other. Out of every one of these Blessings I have named has also come a major Testimony,” she wrote. “Keziah was born a little too early but she is a fighter just like her Mother. When you see the words Strength, Determined, Perseverance, and Unbreakable think of Fantasia Monique Taylor.”
On June 9, the Grammy award-winning singer shared a glimpse of her baby girl swaddled on her chest, captioning the heartfelt post that her daughter was almost home.
Barrino is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19, from a previous relationship.
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
