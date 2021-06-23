Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, And Nipsey Hussle Among 2022 Walk of Fame Honorees

The 2022 honorees of the Hollywood Walk of Fame have officially been announced.
According to an official press release, the 38 new honorees were revealed on Thursday (June 17). Honorees include Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Nipsey Hussle (posthumous), Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Tessa Thompson, Michael Strahan, Kenan Thompson, Holly Robinson-Peete and more.
“Woke up this morning to incredible news!! I’m getting a ⭐️ on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!! Shout to the entire class of 2022!!!!,” Kenan Thompson wrote in an Instagram post responding to the news. “I’m completely humbled by this news!!! Thank you so very much to everyone who has enjoyed my work for the last almost 30 yrs!!! ♥️♥️♥️ My Know it Alls, we did it!!!”
RELATED: Black Music And Entertainment Walk of Fame Unveiled In Atlanta
“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people,” said Ellen K, chair of the Walk of Fame selection panel. “We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”
Recipients are given two years to schedule their star ceremonies, dates have not yet been scheduled.
(Photo by L to R: Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic, Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images and Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music)
COMMENTS