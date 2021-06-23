Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, And Nipsey Hussle Among 2022 Walk of Fame Honorees

The 2022 honorees of the Hollywood Walk of Fame have officially been announced.

According to an official press release, the 38 new honorees were revealed on Thursday (June 17). Honorees include Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Nipsey Hussle (posthumous), Tracee Ellis Ross, DJ Khaled, Tessa Thompson, Michael Strahan, Kenan Thompson, Holly Robinson-Peete and more.

“Woke up this morning to incredible news!! I’m getting a ⭐️ on The Hollywood Walk of Fame!!!! Shout to the entire class of 2022!!!!,” Kenan Thompson wrote in an Instagram post responding to the news. “I’m completely humbled by this news!!! Thank you so very much to everyone who has enjoyed my work for the last almost 30 yrs!!! ♥️♥️♥️ My Know it Alls, we did it!!!”