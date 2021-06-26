Samuel L. Jackson And Danny Glover To Receive Honorary Oscars

Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are slated to receive honorary Oscars in 2022.

The Academy announced Thursday (June 24) that the acting legends will be bestowed the honor alongside Elaine May and Liv Ullmann. Glover will be presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his activism and charitable efforts.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the honors will be presented at the Academy’s 12th Governors Awards ceremony, which was skipped this year due to the pandemic, on January 15, 2022.

"We are thrilled to present this year's Governors Awards to four honorees who have had a profound impact on both film and society," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement, according to EW. "Sam Jackson is a cultural icon whose dynamic work has resonated across genres and generations and audiences worldwide, while Elaine May's bold, uncompromising approach to filmmaking, as a writer, director and actress, reverberates as loudly as ever with movie lovers.

The statement continues: “Liv Ullmann's bravery and emotional transparency has gifted audiences with deeply affecting screen portrayals, and Danny Glover's decades-long advocacy for justice and human rights reflects his dedication to recognizing our shared humanity on and off the screen."

With his roles in Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Quentin Tarantino and Spike Lee movies and several others, Jackson is considered to have the highest-grossing filmography of any actor. His sole Oscar so far was for Best Supporting Actor in Pulp Fiction.

Glover has never been nominated for an Oscar but had very impressive acting performances in The Color Purple, The Royal Tenenbaums and the Lethal Weapon series, just to name a few.