Ne-Yo Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Isabella Rose

R&B singer Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have shared the first glimpse of their adorable baby girl, Isabella.

The couple welcomed Isabella Rose Smith, their third child together, on June 25. The now father-of-five shared a video of baby Isabella. looking sleepy and wearing a pink bunny cap, on Monday (June 28).

“LADIES N’ GENTS. Introducing the newest member of the Smith Clan ISABELLA ROSE SMITH,” the singer wrote. “Welcome to the world lil’ mama. And know that I got you thru when, where and whatever. Now and forever. You got 3 big brothers and a big sister that all love you and got your back too. Not to mention a whole tribe of friends and family.”

He added, “@itscrystalsmith we did that Lovely, yes we did. Thank you for this gift of a little princess. I LOVE YOU.”