Keri Hilson Says She Wants A Black Soulmate, Black Twitter Responds

Keri Hilson had Black Twitter in a frenzy after she admitted that she hoped that her soulmate and life long partner would be a Black man. In a series of tweets on Tuesday (June 29) Hilson opened up about what she dreams her future family will look like.

“I want who God wants for me, but am I wrong for hoping my soulmate is a black man?” she tweeted. “He don’t [sic] even have to be American, I’ve dated 3 non-American black men. But I want to love a lack man. Or a man of color…”

She added, “And if he’s neither, he’d have to have a deep understanding & genuine support of my pro-blackness. Anybody feel me?”

RELATED: Keri Hilson Is Open To Working With Beyoncé

Her comments spurred some Twitter users to respond both positively and negatively.

“I can completely relate because I feel the exact same way. Sometimes I wonder if I’m being narrowminded for just wanting a black man but that is what my preference truly is,” said one user. “Also a big part of me does not want to be considered just a fetish for non black men.”

While another user was not in support, “Girl bye. So if you never came across a good black man, you would rather die alone? Stop worshipping a group of males who don't have the same energy for you. If anything, they consider non black women "prizes"."Black love" is a joke. It should be dating for how someone treats you,” they said.

Despite the mixed comments on her initial statement, Hilson took to her Instagram to promote her “my soulmate is Black” t-shirts.

“I said what I said…,” she captioned the post wearing the shirt.