The View’s Meghan McCain Has A Hissy Fit Over Olympian Gwen Berry’s Flag Protest

Conservatives are taking a break from attacking Colin Kaepernick and have now targeted U.S. Olympian Gwen Berry for allegedly snubbing the American flag. The View’s Meghan McCain is the latest person to slam Berry.

On an episode of The View, McCain ranted, “If anyone just saw Vladimir Putin’s recent speech when he met with President [Joe] Biden, he’s using the propaganda that America is a craphole against us. We’re having our enemies and propaganda dictators using our own propaganda against us, which in turn, turns into a national security risk.”

She continued, “For some reason, my relationship with the flag isn’t allowed. My love of the American flag, my love of the national anthem!”

She then referenced her father, the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ),“I know it’s very triggering for people and people get very upset when I talk about my dad, for whatever reason, which is why I really stopped doing it on the show unless it’s really meaningful to me.”



McCain told a story about her dad’s time as a POW and how he made her value the American flag.

McCain didn’t stop there, “For some of us, I will die for this! I will die on this hill that it is not appropriate or patriotic to go to a foreign country where you are supposed to represent America and act like it's just about you! It's not about you! It's about all of us!”

Despite McCain’s comments, Berry told Black News Channel, "I never said that I hated the country, never said that. All I said was I respect my people enough to not stand or acknowledge something that disrespects them. I love my people point blank, period."

On June 26, she finished third in the hammer throw and as she stood on the podium, the playing of the national anthem unexpectedly began, which caused her to turn away from the American flag and place a T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete” over her head.

