Actress Taylour Paige Explains How She Prepared Undercover At A Strip Club For Her Latest Role In ‘Zola'

BET.com chatted with Paige about how she prepared for the pole dancing scenes, what it was like working with a Black woman director and how she plans to rack up more production credits.

After a few years in Hollywood limbo, Zola’s story finally landed in the capable hands of director/writer Janizca Bravo. Zola premieres in theaters across the country on Wednesday, June 30th starring Taylour Paige ( Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) in the title role and also featuring Colman Domingo ( Fear the Walking Dead ), Riley Keough ( Under the Silver Lake) , and Nicholas Braun ( Succession ).

In 2015, A’Ziah “Zola” King took Twitter users on an epic roadtrip adventure full of strip clubs, pimping,violence, kidnapping and sex trafficking. Then-19-year-old Zola’s endearing wit and strong storytelling abilities made the dark tale relatable and even downright funny. Zola’s viral tweets (all 148 of them) were all over every social media platform and in mainstream news outlets.

BET.com: You are a professionally trained dancer with prestigious international and domestic tutelage (Ms. Debbie Allen is among your teachers). Zola, however, does pole work. Did you do all those scenes yourself and if so, was that skill already in your repertoire?

Taylour Paige: Oh, no! I had to train. I worked at a strip club called Crazy Girls on Sunset and La Brea for four weeks. I was kind of undercover there. Then I worked with Yung Pole Master Miles and then production found a pole instructor for me in Tampa, and I did a few private sessions with her. It's not easy, I have mad respect. I don't even scratch the surface of what these people can do. Of course, I took the discipline of technicality of my dance background, but most of my job with Zola was undoing all of that.

BET.com: This role definitely seemed to require a 15 on a body confidence scale of one to 10! Lots of close-ups with very little clothing. Were you concerned with getting everything right or did you feel confident heading into it?

Taylour Paige: I definitely had my thoughts like ‘Oh, can I do this?’ I just wanted to make sure that I really looked like a stripper. It was more of a mentality thing. I’ve gone through most of my life pretty self-conscious. Dancing doesn’t make you more secure or happy with your body, it just makes you more aware of it. This just was like the start of me giving myself permission to bloom and be in touch with my sexuality and not apologize.

BET.com: What do you think you have in common with Zola?

Taylour Paige: I think it’s her spirit, her tenacity, her values, her words. I feel like she's taught me so much. I'm so much more assertive and stand up for myself, but I think overall, probably her compassion and her ability to take her trauma and make it funny. I identify with that.