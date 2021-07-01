BET Awards 2021 Rewind: Lil Kim, Rhapsody, And More Celebrate The Year Of The Black Woman On The Red Carpet

Ladies, where y’all at?

It was the “Year Of the Black Woman” in full effect at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 27 where, outside of the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, BET.com spoke to several celebs on the red carpet to see who they were most excited to see.

Grammy winning rapper Lil Kim, Sistas actress KJ Smith, legendary rapper Rhapsody and more gave us all the deets on why this night was so special to each of them.

“Queen Latifah is my sister. She paved the way,” said Lil Kim. “Whenever I get a chance to give another female her flowers, I’m all for it and I want to be a major part of it.”

Kim was part of the all-star team of women MCs including MC Lyte, Rhapsody and Monie Love who saluted Latifah during her Lifetime Achievement Award presentation.

RELATED: BET Awards 2021: Hip Hop Legends Honor Queen Latifah With Lifetime Achievement Award

With actress Taraji P. Henson as the host of culture’s biggest night, it truly was an evening to celebrate Black women!

RELATED: It's Giving... FASHION!: Taraji P. Henson Wore Over 10 Stylish Looks To Host The BET Awards 2021

Watch the video below as your favorite celebs share who they were looking forward to seeing and what being in the presence of these amazing Black women meant to them.