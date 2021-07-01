Don Cheadle Says He Secretly Married His Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter

Don Cheadle and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter have secretly tied the knot.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (June 30), The Black Monday star told guest host Wanda Sykes that he and Coulter married during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many were already under the impression that the couple was already married, Cheadle wasn't holding it against anyone, including Sykes.

Sykes said that she was shocked when the award-winning actor personally contacted her with the news.

“You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married," she said. "And I was like, 'Oh d**n, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'"

To where Cheadle replied, “Yeah, I mean, that’s understandable given that we’ve been together 28 years before we got married. I hold you blameless,” he said to Sykes.

Cheadle and Coulter have been together since 1992 and have two daughters together, Ayana, 26, and Imani, 25.

Watch the interview below: