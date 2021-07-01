Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School Announces “Hood Marketing 101” Class

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School Music, Sports & Entertainment has added some new courses into its curriculum for fall 2021.

Partnering with Wieden+Kennedy, an internationally known advertising agency, the school scheduled to open at Brooklyn’s Long Island University will offer a “Hood Marketing 101: How Blackness is Bought,” How to Be a Good Troublemaker,” and “Nothing is an accident,” according to Hypebeast.

RELATED: Roc Nation University: Jay-Z Launches School For Music, Sports And Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion will reportedly be a guest lecturer at the school and will donate a four-year scholarship to one student. Hip Hop producer 9th Wonder also announced in June that he will be joining the school as a visiting professor and artist in residence.

“How culture gets made is mostly a mystery. We want to show more people how to get in the room, how to claim a seat at the table, and how to channel their unique voice and creativity to solve business problems,” says Michael Hagos, the Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy in an official statement.