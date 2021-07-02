Bill Cosby’s Twitter Account Slams ‘Mainstream Media’

Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday (June 30) after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that previous testimony tainted his second trial. However, the 83-year-old doesn’t appear to be finished with defending himself.

Cosby’s Twitter account went on a rant about the accusations and mainstream media.

The first tweet read, “In response to the rhetoric that the media keeps pushing, Bill Cosby never admitted in his deposition testimony, or anywhere else, to nonconsensual sexual contact with any woman and/or the drugging of anyone — he has never admitted to spiking drinks, as the media would like you believe. He has steadfastly maintained his innocence, before and after being falsely convicted of aggravated indecent assault.”



The thread continued, “Mainstream media has irresponsibly, egregiously and inexcusably misled the public with out of context coverage regarding Bill Cosby's deposition testimony. This shall serve as a grave reminder of the consequences that come with lying to the American people to satisfy an agenda.”

According to CBS News, in Cosby's 2005 deposition, he admitted giving women drugs to have sex with them.

The thread closed with a Malcolm X quote, “‘The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.’

― Malcolm X”