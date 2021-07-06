Here's What Your Favorite Stars Had To Say About the BET Awards 2021

Some of the biggest stars in the world watched the BET Awards 2021 right along with us, and just like us, they had thoughts and opinions on what happened during the show. Whether they were participating onstage, in the audience, or watching from home, celebrity minds (and feeds) were buzzing before, during, and after the broadcast.

One opinion opened up the floor for debate: Madonna, chimed in on her Instagram, which has over 16 million followers, about Lil Nas X’s sensational stage show, where he kissed one of his male backup dancers. Madonna posted a shot of the steamy kiss along wither her own much ballyhooed 2003 smooch with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera to her (now-expired) Instagram Stories with the hashtag #DidItFirst.

There were many more highlights worthy of Instagramming and Tweeting about at this year’s show, and celebrities certainly did not hold back from doing so. Scroll down for the best celebrity reactions to the BET Awards 2021 to see what your favorite stars had to say, and whether or not you agree with them!

