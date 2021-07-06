Kevin Hart Shares Selfie Teaching His Daughter To Drive

Kevin Hart is adding another daddy duty to the list!
The 41-year-old actor shared a selfie with his fans on Instagram showing him teaching his 16-year-old daughter, Heaven, how to drive.
“My little girl is growing up,” Hart captioned a selfie of him in the passenger seat with Heaven behind the wheel.
The Fatherhood actor shares Heaven and son, Hendrix, 13, with his ex-wife Torrei Hart. He is also the dad to his children’s 8-month-old daughter Kaori Mai and son Kenzo Kash, 3, with his wife Eniko Hart.
For Romper’s Father’s Day issue, Kevin Hart spoke about why he chooses to be transparent with his kids about his past public scandals.
"You have to talk to your kids about it because it's going to come out," Hart said. "And some of them are cool about it and some of them are not, depending on the situation. You have to understand the different personalities and manage them correctly."
He added, "And, unfortunately, there's a gift and a curse that comes with that. The gift is the life that you're able to live, and the curse is the spotlight that's on you constantly."
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
