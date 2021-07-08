Monique Samuels Mourns Death Of Pet Parrot T’Challa

Real Housewives of Potomac alum Monique Samuels is grieving the loss of her pet parrot.

On Tuesday (July 6) Samuels posted the news on her Instagram, sharing with her fans that her African grey parrot, T’Challa, had died at the beginning of the month “in a freak accident.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star got T’Challa 2 years ago.

“I can’t even believe I’m typing this right now. I barely can utter his name without crying. For those who love their animals, I know you feel my pain. It’s indescribable,” Samuels said.

She added, “The pain is intense and I’m just completely baffled, overwhelmed and cannot stop the emotional rollercoaster I am on right now. My children keep breaking down which makes the pain even worse.”