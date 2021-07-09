BET Partners With Kin For New Digital Lifestyle Series ‘Celebrity Stash’ Featuring Bow Wow, Amara La Negra, And More

Offering a more intimate look into the private homes and personal belongings of some of today’s top celebrities, BET and Kin have teamed up to bring a new digital lifestyle series to BET’s YouTube channel.

The inaugural, eight-episode season of ‘Celebrity Stash’ will offer fans a look into the homes of Bow Wow, Letoya Luckett, Young M.A., Yandy Smith-Harris, Safaree, Amara La Negra, Eva Marcille, and B. Simone.

Kin, which focuses on programming for women ages 25-40, aligns perfectly with BET for this new series, produced by Shani Black and Gabrielle Jones for Kin, and with Amber Mike as BET’s executive producer.

The series isn’t just an opportunity for a celebrity to show off their belongings, fans will also be invited to help the celebrities do a little spring cleaning, deciding which items to keep and which ones to donate to charity.

BET’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of BET Digital, Amy DuBois Barnett, believes this particular model and partnership is both unique and exceptional.

“It’s been a pleasure to partner with Kin to produce Celebrity Stash. We’re proud to have created a show that melds celebrity and philanthropy. Having stars give us a glimpse into their personal spaces along with donating an item for charity from their collections is really special.

The first episode kicks off Friday, July 9 on BET Her's YouTube channel with Luckett as the first guest. Check it out below: