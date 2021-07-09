Jada Pinkett Smith Revealed She Once Passed Out On The Set Of ‘The Nutty Professor’

In an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, that her drug and alcohol use got so extreme she passed on the set of the 1996 film The Nutty Professor.

“I wasn't the type of person that was drinking every day. You know, I was, like, a weekend party girl,” Jada explained but said there was one time where it affected her work.

“I had one incident. That was an eye-opening incident for me as well. I had one incident on Nutty Professor. I passed out. Makeup trailer… I passed out. I went to work high, and it was a bad batch of ecstasy.”



She continued, I told everybody that I had taken–I must've had old medication in a vitamin bottle. That's what I said.”