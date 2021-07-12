‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Phor Brumfield Announces Birth Of His Son, And Reveals His Unique Name!

Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Phor Brumfield and his girlfriend, Nina Austin, took to social media on Sunday (July 11) to announce the birth of their son — and revealed his creative name.
“Received my biggest blessing yesterday…A child of God my son ‘Phorever’ 7/10/21 a new chapter in life PROUD DAD,” Brumfield wrote.
Brumfield has kept his fans in the loop. He announced their pregnancy Feb. 16 on Instagram with a photo of himself, shirtless, and Austin wearing sheer red lingerie, hand lightly touching her stomach.
A few weeks later, they posted a video of their gender reveal celebration on social media. It showed them unzipping a black duffle bag — and the blue balloons escaping.
Congratulations to the couple!
(Photo: VH1)
