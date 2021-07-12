Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Dating

Talk about a Hollywood romance because Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, are dating!

On Saturday (July 10), Jasmin took to her Instagram to wish Eric a happy birthday and seemingly confirmed that the pair were a couple.

“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmine, 25, captioned an IG photo slideshow. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”