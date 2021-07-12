Eddie Murphy’s Son and Martin Lawrence’s Daughter Are Dating

Talk about a Hollywood romance because Eddie Murphy’s son, Eric, and Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin, are dating!
On Saturday (July 10), Jasmin took to her Instagram to wish Eric a happy birthday and seemingly confirmed that the pair were a couple.
“Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side,” Jasmine, 25, captioned an IG photo slideshow. “Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!”
Eric publicly posted about their relationship earlier this summer.
“Head over heels in LOVE with YOU Jasmin Lawrence ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou,” Eric wrote.
Eric is the oldest child of the Coming 2 America actor, who he shares with his former girlfriend Paulette McNeely. Jasmin is the oldest child of the Bad Boys actor with his ex-wife Patricia Southall.
The star-studded actors both co-starred in two major movies in the 1990s, Boomerang and Life.
(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards and Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)
